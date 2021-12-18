7th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 3:26. Good. 3w bid, clear, held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 46.180, 58.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.850.
Trainer: Brad Cox
Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Frosted-Miss Emilia
Scratched: Funtimegirl, Threave's Company.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Icy Stare Down
|119
|5
|2
|4-1
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-1
|F. Geroux
|2.10
|Hot and Sultry
|119
|1
|6
|5-1
|5-3½
|3-hd
|2-2½
|F. Arrieta
|9.70
|Peace Peddler
|119
|7
|1
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|3-nk
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2.90
|Chesterette
|119
|2
|3
|3-½
|4-hd
|4-4
|4-4¼
|E. Gonzalez
|6.50
|Mommasgottarun
|119
|6
|4
|2-1
|3-hd
|5-10
|5-9½
|D. Cabrera
|5.10
|Runaway Wife
|119
|3
|7
|6-hd
|6-1
|6-½
|6-¾
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5.00
|The Gang That Sang
|119
|4
|5
|7-1½
|7-7
|7-12
|7-10¾
|R. Gutierrez
|21.30
|Uninhibited
|119
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|D. Cohen
|25.80
|6 (5)
|Icy Stare Down
|6.20
|4.00
|2.40
|2 (1)
|Hot and Sultry
|8.60
|4.80
|8 (7)
|Peace Peddler
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-1/6/9) 3 Correct Paid $32.70. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $7.60; $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $28.50; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-8-3) paid $62.65; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-8) paid $64.60;
