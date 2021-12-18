7th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 3:26. Good. 3w bid, clear, held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 46.180, 58.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.850.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Frosted-Miss Emilia

Scratched: Funtimegirl, Threave's Company.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Icy Stare Down119524-12-½1-1½1-1F. Geroux2.10
Hot and Sultry119165-15-3½3-hd2-2½F. Arrieta9.70
Peace Peddler119711-11-hd2-hd3-nkR. Santana, Jr.2.90
Chesterette119233-½4-hd4-44-4¼E. Gonzalez6.50
Mommasgottarun119642-13-hd5-105-9½D. Cabrera5.10
Runaway Wife119376-hd6-16-½6-¾B. Hernandez, Jr.5.00
The Gang That Sang119457-1½7-77-127-10¾R. Gutierrez21.30
Uninhibited119888888D. Cohen25.80
6 (5)Icy Stare Down6.204.002.40
2 (1)Hot and Sultry8.604.80
8 (7)Peace Peddler3.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-1/6/9) 3 Correct Paid $32.70. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $7.60; $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $28.50; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-8-3) paid $62.65; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-8) paid $64.60;

