More than 120 global investors with an impressive book of US$58 billion to spend converged virtually from February 9-11 at the Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization’s (OBIO ® ) Investment Summit and Early Technology Showcase to hear from 50 of Canada’s most promising health science companies and 10 of Canada’s leading research institutions.
“Over the three days of the summit we showcased Canadian science and innovations to the world,” said Dr. Maura Campbell, OBIO ® CEO. “Thank you to all participants, keynotes and panellists for your expertise, thought leadership and support for investment in the Canadian health science ecosystem. We look forward to building on this year’s success and seeing everybody back next year.”
“Ontario is home to a thriving health science sector and plays a vital role in the global industry,” said the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). “Supporting this key sector is a priority for the Government of Canada, as it grows the competitive domestic life sciences sector in Canada, leading to innovative healthcare discoveries and creating good jobs and resilient economic growth in southern Ontario.”
“Ontario is home to the largest life sciences sector in Canada, and one of the leading life sciences sectors in North America,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Supporting the growth of this sector will help our economic recovery, strengthen our pandemic resilience, and, most importantly, build a stronger and healthier Ontario.”
“Nurturing the ecosystem that supports Canada’s best health science innovators is key to success,” said Dr. Sir Michael Houghton, Nobel Prize Winner & Director of the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute, University of Alberta, who spoke on the first day of the three-day Summit. “Events like this go a long way towards supporting the growth of a strong and competitive domestic life science sector securing Canada’s ability to deliver healthcare solutions to Canadians and the world. The OBIO Investment Summit will greatly help the emergence of a world-class private biotech industry in Canada.”
Investment in Canada’s biotech, medtech, life sciences and healthtech industry is supported by an ecosystem of partners many of whom have participated in the annual OBIO Investment Summit and Early Technology Showcase since 2018. Included amongst these partners are Canada’s research institutions, universities, technology incubators, start-ups, scientists, and multinationals all of whom are collaborating on the development of world-class healthcare technologies. OBIO ® looks forward to bringing our partners together at future summits as we welcome the world to invest in Canadian healthcare innovations.
