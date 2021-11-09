SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Observe.AI, an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers through AI, today announced the hiring of Kyle DiPentima as SVP of Sales and Hila Segal as VP of Product Marketing.
As SVP of Sales at Observe.AI, DiPentima will lead the global sales organization and accelerate the rapid growth trajectory of the company. He brings over two decades of enterprise sales and contact center experience to the role. Prior to joining Observe.AI, DiPentima served as Area Vice President of Enterprise Sales at RingCentral, where he played a key role in growing the Enterprise team and helping the company surpass $1.2 billion in revenue. He also previously helped build successful enterprise practices at 8x8, LivePerson, and CareerBuilder.com.
“Within the last decade, the contact center has been playing catchup to evolving business and customer needs. Observe.AI’s technology is an industry accelerator that will usher in the next era of contact centers while enabling a new generation of AI-empowered workers,” said DiPentima. “I’m thrilled to lead our sales team as we work to expand Observe.AI’s global reach within new and existing markets, ensure our customers have the best possible experience, and help leading organizations exceed their business goals.”
As VP of Product Marketing at Observe.AI, Segal will expand product success through go-to-market strategy development, positioning, and buyer journey optimization. She has over 15 years of experience in connecting customers with product value at high-growth SaaS companies, with previous leadership positions at Amdocs, Kapow Software, and Vendavo. Most recently, Segal led product and customer marketing along with strategic communications for Clari, where she was instrumental in helping the company establish and define Revenue Operations as a new essential software category.
“Coming from the world of revenue intelligence and having witnessed the tremendous business value that AI-enabled insights drive, I was immediately inspired by Observe.AI’s mission to empower the Intelligent Workforce within the contact center,” said Segal. “Observe.AI helps businesses reach a state in which customer needs are understood, agent experience is prioritized, and business results are exceeded. I couldn’t be more proud to join this team, and realize our shared vision of elevating the contact center to new levels of efficiency and success.”
The appointment of DiPentima and Segal follows a year of significant expansion for Observe.AI, including the launch of its Intelligent Workforce Platform, acquisition of Scope.AI, 300% boost in revenue, $54M Series B funding round, and hiring of more than 100 new employees.
“Our go-to-market team continues to reach new heights as we capitalize on product and market momentum. Adding Kyle and Hila to the equation not only accelerates the path we’re on, it heightens the future trajectory. They both bring decades of impressive experience to our leadership team, and we’re thrilled to benefit from their keen insights, growth-focused mindsets, and people-first philosophies,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO at Observe.AI. “I’m confident they will prove integral to our success as we continue to build the Observe.AI brand, introduce impactful new products and offerings, inspire our customers, and shape the new market category of the Intelligent Workforce.”
About Observe.AI
Observe.AI is an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers by embedding AI into 100% of customer conversations, optimizing agent performance, and automating repeatable processes that drive revenue and retention. With Observe.AI, contact centers can surface intelligence across every interaction, giving employees highly accurate, actionable feedback using baked-in coaching and evaluation workflows, and improve key business metrics across every customer touchpoint.
Observe.AI is trusted by hundreds of customers and partners, including 23&Me, 2U, Alcon Laboratories, National Debt Relief, and Pearson. Backed by Menlo Ventures, Next47, NGP Capital, Emergent Ventures, Scale Ventures, Nexus Ventures, and Y-Combinator, Observe.AI’s headquarters is in San Francisco with an office in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.observe.ai.
