Occupational Health Experts, DriverCheck, Performs More Than 400,000 COVID-19 Tests Since Third Wave – Expands COVIDdetect DIY/at-home Testing Service

DriverCheck, Canada’s Fitness for Duty Experts and a leader in occupational medical testing, announces the successful release of its newest health and safety business service, COVIDdetect. Introduced in July under its COVID-19 testing division, DC Agile, the web-based program management software enables organizations to implement and manage DIY testing with Health Canada-approved COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in a way that is efficient, comprehensive and easy to monitor for companies of all sizes. COVIDdetect is the next evolution of testing for DriverCheck, who has seen its total number of COVID-19 tests exceed 400,000 since the start of the pandemic’s third wave, in March, and attain an average of more than 15,000 tests per week.
“COVID-19 has created a very difficult environment for businesses to operate in. We are just trying to help by making it easier for our clients to manage their COVID testing programs,” said Connor Page, Vice-President of Strategy at DriverCheck and Division Lead for DC Agile. “COVIDdetect has been well received because it’s easy to implement and administer, yet comprehensive enough to manage the complexities of a DIY testing program in today’s changing regulatory environment.”
The COVIDdetect platform offers organizations the ability to take control of the health and wellbeing of their program participants – be they employees, contractors, event goers, students or other stakeholders. It provides these groups with the opportunity to conduct discrete and simple COVID rapid antigen testing from their own homes or wherever they choose. For administrators – usually health and wellness, human resources departments, or safety – the service is affordable, flexible, scalable and turnkey, featuring detailed program management capabilities, compliance monitoring and inventory and test kit distribution management.
“For the past 25 years, our purpose has been to build a healthier and safer world through the fitness-for-duty, occupational health and wellness space,” says Page. “Today, this includes helping organizations take control of their COVID testing while delivering convenience and privacy to participants, wherever they are. We are proud of how COVIDdetect has helped organizations across Canada stay healthy and safe, while doing our best to meet the needs of end users.” To administer the program, organizations enroll participants who are notified by email to register for ad-hoc or regular testing, and then dispatched a shipment of a Health Canada-approved rapid antigen test kits via DriverCheck. Participants self-administer their COVID-19 test and enter the result in the COVIDdetect platform. The entire process takes an average of 20-30 minutes with real time results provided to both the participant and the organization. Thanks to its infrastructure and administrator interface, COVIDdetect allows the organization to securely store test results, easily monitor compliance and pull reports by region, worksite, specific employee categories or other segments. Participants can easily download a test result letter with the conclusion of their COVID-19 antigen test. COVIDdetect can be scaled up to an unlimited number of participants or be used to compliment in-clinic or on-site testing programs.
“DriverCheck has been a critical partner for us as we’ve pivoted through the various stages of the pandemic,” says Mary Oldcorn, Director, Human Resources for Canada at Calfrac Well Services Ltd. “We started using their services in 2013 for our employees in oil well servicing and then, when COVID-19 testing became a requirement from our customers, we turned to the DriverCheck team to help us implement an effective testing program. Their COVIDdetect software and services enabled us to implement quickly, effectively monitor our testing program, and minimize disruption to our operations. We’ve received positive feedback from our employees and customers and have been impressed at how quickly their team has adapted to the diverse needs of our operations.”
Pricing of COVIDdetect is based on the number of rapid antigen tests purchased and results monitored through the service. Based on the current regulatory framework, COVIDdetect is available in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick. The company is working to expand coverage to other provinces. Rapid antigen test kits are available for sale on a standalone basis to eligible businesses across Canada, except Quebec.
Since the onset of the pandemic, DriverCheck has been at the forefront of developing and implementing COVID-19 related solutions including on-site testing, in-clinic testing, DIY testing enabled by COVIDdetect, and delivering rapid antigen test kits across Canada. The company has gone from 300 staff at the end of 2019 to 750 today and has performed more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests.
About DriverCheck
Founded by Dr. Chris Page in 1996 with the company-wide goal to build a healthier and safer world, DriverCheck has become the leading provider of workplace medical testing and assessments in Canada serving more than 6,400 employers in a variety of industries including transportation, oil & gas, aviation, rail, mining, construction, healthcare, manufacturing and forestry. DriverCheck conducts hundreds of thousands of medical tests annually, offering alcohol and drug testing, COVID-19 testing, occupational health services, medical cannabis review services, medical staffing and injury management programs. Learn more at DriverCheck.ca
