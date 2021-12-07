BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Ochsner Health, the largest non-profit, academic health system in Louisiana, is utilizing the company’s provider data management and API solutions to offer consumers an enhanced online find-a-provider experience. Kyruus is helping the health system manage provider data more effectively and enable more precise patient-provider matching on its website and mobile apps.
Like many health systems, Ochsner Health sought a more efficient way to maintain rich, up-to-date provider information that it could, in turn, surface to consumers seeking care online. The team engaged Kyruus to build a scalable, system-wide directory of its more than 3,000 providers, seeking to both consolidate existing data and augment it with new clinical insights. Implementing KyruusOne® has allowed Ochsner Health to streamline ongoing data maintenance and governance drastically, as well as capture providers’ clinical areas of focus in much more detail using Kyruus’ proprietary clinical taxonomy.
“Solving the issue of fragmented provider data not only benefits consumers and providers, but also our internal teams who previously spent hours every month on manual updates,” said Amber Welch, Assistant Vice President of Digital Content & Creative Media at Ochsner Health.
Ochsner Health’s new provider directory now forms the foundation of its efforts to upgrade digital access to its vast care network for consumers searching for care online. The health system is using Kyruus’ ProviderMatch Search API to power the search process in its find-a-provider with more complete and accurate data from KyruusOne, so it’s easier for consumers to find the right matches for their specific needs and preferences.
“Consumers’ expectations around the ability to self-service digitally have grown exponentially over the last two years,“ said Jennifer Bollinger, Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy at Ochsner Health. “When they seek care with us online, we want to deliver a modern experience that enables them to make the most informed and confident decisions they can – and that all starts with rich and reliable information about our providers.”
The health system has further capitalized on the ProviderMatch Search API by using it to enable more robust search capabilities within its consumer-facing chatbot. The team also plans to use the API to populate new service line and location pages on its website.
“Complete, accurate, and up-to-date provider data is a prerequisite for delivering digital access experiences that are consumer-friendly and ultimately generate the right matches,” said Scott Andrews, General Manager of Health Systems at Kyruus. “We’re proud to serve as Ochsner Health’s provider data management partner and to play a role in enabling greater digital access for the many communities they serve.”
About Ochsner Health
Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.
About Kyruus
Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care ®, visit www.kyruus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005191/en/
CONTACT: Kara McCrudden
Aria Marketing for Kyruus
401-474-3308
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT INTERNET MANAGED CARE HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT HOSPITALS TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Kyruus
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/07/2021 09:03 AM/DISC: 12/07/2021 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005191/en