Ocient, the leading hyperscale data analytics solutions company serving organizations that derive value from analyzing trillions of data records in interactive time, today announced its continued commitment to digital sustainability and carbon neutrality with carbon offsets, green data centers and employee engagement programs.
Ocient has identified three core focus areas for its corporate social responsibility initiatives. In addition to committing to carbon neutrality, Ocient supports several initiatives to develop the next generation of talent in the industry while prioritizing diversity and inclusion. Ocient has also committed to improving the environment through various trail-building, trash clean-up, and other employee-led initiatives. By minimizing Ocient's carbon footprint and purchasing offsets for the carbon emissions generated by the company, all of Ocient’s operations, including 100% of OcientCloud deployments and all of its data center operations are carbon neutral making Ocient a net zero carbon company. By investing in these initiatives, Ocient enables previously infeasible hyperscale data analytics solutions in a responsible and sustainable way.
Ocient also took a significant step further toward reducing its environmental footprint and balancing its carbon emissions by working with Terrapass, a leader in carbon offset and renewable energy solutions.
Ocient’s carbon offsets facilitated by Terrapass support the following projects:
- Landfill gas capture: Landfill gas capture projects that turn garbage into power by capturing the methane released by organic waste as it breaks down.
- Renewable energy: Renewable energy projects that generate clean electricity from renewable sources to displace traditional fossil-fueled energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Forest management: Capturing carbon dioxide (C02) in the trunks, leaves, branches, and roots of trees, to improve forest management to mitigate carbon.
Carbon offsets are an effective way for companies to mitigate and balance their carbon footprint and invest in clean energy projects. For every metric ton (2,205 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent, CO2e) a sustainable project reduces, one carbon offset certificate is created.
“The urgency of our climate crisis calls for immediate action, across all levels and sectors of business, to reduce the number of heat-trapping gases entering the atmosphere and impacting global warming,” said Sam Telleen, senior director and general manager at Terrapass. “It is encouraging to see companies like Ocient taking responsibility for their environmental impact and choosing Terrapass to help support carbon emission reduction projects that effect positive change.”
In a recent survey of 500 IT leaders conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Ocient, 64% of C-level executives indicated that working with carbon-neutral partners carries a high level of importance throughout their organizations. The majority (72%) of C-level executives responded that being carbon neutral is an important factor in their company's data strategy and 91% felt it should be a key strategic focus for 2022.
“Sustainability is an increasingly significant consideration in IT purchasing decisions. Carbon footprint is particularly relevant to data-intensive workloads such as high-performance computing and large-scale analytics, and will be a growing factor in product selection driven by regulatory, social, and economic considerations,” said Matt Aslett, VP and research director, Ventana Research.
“In this day and age, technology innovation should not come at a cost to the planet,” said Chris Gladwin, co-founder and CEO, Ocient. “Ocient is committed to leading the industry by example, driving digital sustainability in an energy-intensive field and serving as a carbon-neutral component of the digital supply chain. Ocient’s ability to reduce and balance carbon emissions while analyzing massive, compute-intensive datasets demonstrates it’s possible to fuel innovation responsibly.”
About Ocient
Ocient is the leading hyperscale data analytics solutions company that enables organizations to unlock value by analyzing trillions of data records at performance levels and costs previously unattainable. Leading organizations around the world trust Ocient’s team of industry experts to design and deploy proven complex solutions that enable and fast-track new revenue opportunities, streamline operations, and improve security on 5-10x more data while reducing their storage footprint by up to 80%. Ocient’s pilot-to-production solutions are rapidly deployed on-prem, in the OcientCloud or in the public cloud, with little to no resource-intensive integration. Ocient is a carbon-neutral company, headquartered in Chicago, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures and In-Q-Tel. For more information, please visit www.ocient.com.
About Terrapass
Terrapass, a member of Just Energy Group Inc., works towards a more sustainable planet by pursuing solutions to climate change. Terrapass supports projects throughout North America and the world that remove greenhouse gases, produce renewable energy and restore freshwater ecosystems. Its products and services provide individuals and businesses with the ability to reduce the environmental impact of their everyday activities. Learn more at terrapass.com.
