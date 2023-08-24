MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2023--
Octave ® Bioscience, Inc. was honored in Fast Company ’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the Health category.
The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.
The Octave ® Precision Care Solution combines clinical, imaging, and biological insights to create a more holistic and precise view of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Octave and DesignMap partnered to create this platform in response to the challenges faced by patients who have symptoms that are difficult to distinguish from daily life, and neurologists, who have limited tools, data, and time with which to provide the best care. The solution not only empowers and facilitates shared decision support between patients and their doctor, but also brings precision medicine to the entire MS care ecosystem with tools to better measure, monitor, and manage the disease.
“The design of our solution was critical to make Octave’s vision a reality,” said Melinda Thomas, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Octave. “It was imperative that we design not only a single touchpoint, but rather, to design the process and experience of the entire system. We know that MS is an extremely heterogeneous disease, with no two patients or care paths alike, and we were able to acknowledge this through our human and tech intersecting and intuitive functionalities providing value between office visits as well as feeding into a singular, holistic report that gives physicians an unprecedented amount of objective data and partners with People Living with MS to better manage their disease. We believe that better measurable data leads to better management, and that our Octave Precision Care Solution begins to address the significant unmet needs of this community.”
“So much innovation news these days is focused on AI,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This year’s Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it’s human ingenuity that drives invention.”
The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands August 29, 2023.
To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.
About Octave ®Bioscience, Inc.
Octave ® Bioscience, Inc. is a commercial stage precision-care company delivering a new paradigm of care for multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Octave’s Precision Care Solution is the industry’s first set of measurement tools that accurately and objectively measure disease activity, progression, and severity, allowing for better management of complex and high-cost neurodegenerative diseases, starting with multiple sclerosis (MS). The Octave Solution includes the first and only multivariate blood test to measure MS disease activity, enhanced MRI analytics and protocols, and a clinical care program that tracks and connects patients with MS nurse practitioners in real time. By combining and analyzing multiple biological and contextual layers of data, delivering longitudinal and holistic perspectives of each patient, and revealing insights at population levels, the Octave Solution addresses unmet needs across the entire ecosystem of care, from patients and providers to pharma and payers. Octave Bioscience, Inc. is currently collaborating with leading clinics, payers, and pharma companies across the country.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
