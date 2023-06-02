MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
Octave, a leading neuroscience precision care company that delivers a new standard for managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the presentation of new data on its MS-specific MRI Insights Program, Clinical Insights Program, and Protein Biomarker Program at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting 2023. The data adds to the growing evidence supporting all dimensions of the company’s comprehensive Precision Care Solution for MS.
In an oral presentation titled Robustness of Emergent MS Phenotypes Derived from Multiprotein Serum Biomarker Data,Ghoreyshi, A., et al., John F. Foley, MD, Founder of Rocky Mountain MS Clinic and an author of the poster, discussed the robustness and transferability of emergent MS subtypes associated with specific protein signatures across different datasets. Researchers assayed 747 patient samples with Octave’s Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity (MSDA) test, finding eight clusters with distinct protein signatures that were further evaluated relative to key clinical variables. This oral presentation was nominated for an award at the conference.
“The robustness of learned protein signatures across datasets is reassuring evidence for the clinical utility of this methodology,” Dr. Foley said. “These clusters will serve as the kernel of patient profiles for further exploration in the clinical utility of variables of interest, including disease activity score distributions in clinically stable versus active patients, the impact of duration of disease-modifying therapy (DMT), and for comparisons of DMTs with diverse mechanisms of action. With tools like the Octave MSDA Test, we are beginning to tease out an unprecedented amount of detail of not just a single patient’s disease, but an entire clinic’s population.”
MS-Specific MRI Insights Program
Octave’s MRI Insights Program provides the best of human-tech, combining a purpose-built imaging technology stack with focused Neuroradiology expertise to deliver quantitative, deeply personalized MS-specific reports to track patients’ disease over time. At CMSC, Octave shared data on this program in two posters:
- Variability in Clinical Decision Making for Neurologists Interpreting MS MRI Brain Reports,Bajus, L., et al., describes how one MS Neurologist's clinical opinion to change treatment can vary over time, and how clinical opinions vary among different MS Neurologists. Variability of the specialist’s interpretation of an MRI report can lead to differing clinical decisions, timing of future clinic visits, and test orders. This study found that there is evidence of differences within and between specialists when reporting clinical decisions based on standard-of-care structured MRI reports. Discrepancies in clinical impressions, treatment recommendations, and follow-up orders may significantly impact patient outcomes and cost of care.
- Variability of Longitudinal Standard of Care Brain MRI Scans Ordered By a Single MS Center,Leyden, K., et al., explored how one MS Center of Excellence experiences significant variability in image quality, protocol acquisitions, and different MRI equipment within and across scanning sites. Variability in imaging parameters makes it difficult to accurately assess changes in lesion burden, significantly impacting quality and accuracy of comparison interpretations. Less than half of the patients in the study received longitudinal, comparable MRIs utilizing the same combination of major parameters as recommended by leading MS consortiums. Even when a patient is scanned at the same facility, variations in scanner hardware and image acquisition is confounding and adds to the difficulties clinicians and patients face when making treatment decisions based on MRI data.
This data reinforces the unmet need, addressed by Octave’s MRI reports, for a standardized and quantitative MRI report to accurately capture and measure brain images, to help longitudinally track a patient’s disease, and improve outcomes.
Clinical Insights Program
Octave’s Clinical Insights (CI) Program is built as an extension of the clinic to help physicians manage and monitor their patients’ MS, using real-time patient input on important factors like symptoms and medication adherence. The program also aids in regular check-ins and alert triage by an MS-specialized Nurse, and consolidated, up-to-date information shared with the neurologist when it is needed. At CMSC, Octave outlined data on this program in two posters:
- The impact of Octave’s Clinical Insights (a patient support program) on medication adherence,Hanusch, P., et al., sought to determine whether the CI Program improves patient DMT adherence above patients not using the program, and to quantify the difference in adherence between oral and injectable DMTs. Results show that Clinical Insights participation supports a high level of DMT adherence, which is critical for disease control. Additionally, a higher adherence rate for oral DMTs was found versus injectable routes of administration, highlighting the importance of matching patients with compatible modalities of treatment and following up closely with patients on satisfaction, tolerability, and adherence to medications.
- Detection of Silent UTI - A Case Study, Hua, H., et al., described a real-world clinical experience using the Octave CI Program for identification and management of silent urinary tract infections (UTIs) in people with MS, and prevention of UTI-associated complications. This case study demonstrates the ability of Octave’s CI Program to intervene early and manage both true and non-neurologic symptoms of MS, such as silent UTIs, to prevent complications and UTI-associated hospitalization.
Together, this data supports the need for future studies using Octave’s CI Program to better track and manage the variety of variables those living with MS experience every day. Importantly, it also reinforces that payers, patients, and care providers may see lower rates of MS-related hospitalization, MS relapse, and lower MS-related medical care costs for patients using the Clinical Insights Program.
“With the large amount of data presented to date on our novel biomarker blood test for MS, we are pleased to share new results on the Imaging and Clinical dimensions of our precision care solution for patients with neurodegenerative diseases,” said William Hagstrom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octave. “The solution is purpose-built to deliver comprehensive, objective insights for the many variables of these diseases, and it is particularly meaningful that we can reveal these results to an audience that is so focused on the real-world care and management of their patients.”
Additionally, Octave hosted a product showcase titled Providing Precision Care for MS with Octave’s Solution: Clinical Case Studies & Partner Perspectives. This presentation highlighted examples of how Octave’s MSDA test is being used for making clinical decisions on patients over time, the benefits of the clinical insights program, and discussed the quantitative MS-specific MRI reports. Key speakers included: Martin I. Belkin, DO, Medical Director at Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders MS Center; Audrey Johns, RN, PHN, BSN, MSN, Clinical Nurse Navigator, Multiple Sclerosis Program, Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute – Hoag Hospital.
The posters and oral presentation presented by Octave at this year’s CMSC Annual Meeting showcase the growing breadth of data supporting its Precision Care Solution. With recent suites of evidence also shared at the ACTRIMS Forum 2023 and the ECTRIMS Forum 2022, the solution delivers quantitative, objective insights to better characterize individual patients’ underlying biology, response to therapeutic interventions, radiographic status, and evolving symptoms.
About Octave
Octave’s Precision Care Solution is the first-of-its-kind that accurately and objectively measures, and helps manage, complex and high-cost neurodegenerative diseases, starting with multiple sclerosis. Octave developed the first and only multivariate blood test to measure MS disease activity, enhanced MRI analytics and protocols, and a digital clinical program with Octave MS care partners to provide continuity of care. The solution provides neurologists and their patients with quantitative, objective metrics to facilitate informed care and shared decision making to drive better patient outcomes.
Provider: The solution provides neurologists with a longitudinal and holistic perspective of the patient along with comprehensive and actionable insights, enabling more confident and informed care decisions.
Payer: The integrated and multi-dimensional approach allows payers to reduce total cost of care by optimizing healthcare medications and utilization (hospitalizations, ER visits, MRIs, labs).
Pharma: Octave enables pharma to optimize the entire lifecycle of drug discovery & development as well as clinical trials and post marketing with real world evidence.
Through purposeful problem solving and innovative technologies, Octave’s platform generates, analyzes and combines data to create a new paradigm of MS care, leading to improved patient outcomes.
