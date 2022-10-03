ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
House fires are disastrous and often deadly; an estimated 16 million homes do not have working smoke alarms. ServiceMaster Restore wants to reduce the danger.
In recognition of Fire Prevention Month in October, ServiceMaster Restore franchises nationwide are partnering with local fire departments to provide and install smoke alarms to homes that need them. The effort is titled We Serve: Fire Prevention Program 2022.
“As experts in fire and smoke damage restoration, we know the devastation that fire can cause to people and property,” said John Tovar, President, ServiceMaster Restore. “Death and injury from house fires are largely preventable if there are working smoke alarms in place. By partnering with local first responders, we aim to help protect the most vulnerable populations in at-risk communities across the country.”
ServiceMaster Restore franchises will work with local fire departments to identify homes in need of smoke alarms. Each local franchise will donate the fire alarms needed and together with local fire fighters, provide installation free of charge. The campaign will occur during the month of October.
Nationally, more than 2,500 people died in house fires in 2021. Properly installed and maintained smoke alarms are one of the best and least expensive ways to provide an early warning of a potentially deadly fire. The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing at least one smoke alarm in every level of your home. Chances of surviving a house fire are two to three times greater with a working smoke alarm.
ServiceMaster Restore is an authority on the damage and danger of house fires. The company has been in the fire restoration business for more than 65 years and has more than 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world. ServiceMaster maintains a state-of-the-art restoration training facility in Memphis, Tennessee, where franchise personnel learn the techniques required to repair fire and heat damage and mitigate the effects of smoke and water.
About ServiceMaster Restore
With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.
About ServiceMaster Brands
ServiceMaster Brands is a leading provider of residential and commercial cleaning and restoration services. Founded in 1929, the company operates a network of over 2,100 franchisees across 2,600+ locations serving over 100,000,000 homes and businesses in 2020. ServiceMaster was founded as one of America’s first franchise businesses and does business under six brands today across 50 states and nine countries that generate more than $3.3B in system-wide sales: ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, AmeriSpec, and Furniture Medic. While each brand maintains a distinct identity, we share a commitment to our mission to make everyday heroes more heroic. Visit www.servicemaster.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005333/en/
Lizzy Hill, 662-806-4339,lizzy.hill@servicemaster.com
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES
SOURCE: ServiceMaster Restore
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/03/2022 09:02 AM/DISC: 10/03/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005333/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.