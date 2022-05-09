BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its first quarter.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCUL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.