BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.8 million.
Ocular Therapeutix expects full-year revenue in the range of $55 million to $60 million.
