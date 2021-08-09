BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.
Ocular Therapeutix shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.73, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.
—————
