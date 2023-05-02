NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Odeon Capital Group LLC (“Odeon”), a New York-based independent Broker-Dealer with trading, investment banking, and research services, has rehired Stefan D’Annibale as the Head of US Rates Sales and Trading to optimize and continue to grow the firm’s treasury business.
Mr. D’Annibale strives to add to Odeon’s overall business goals by increasing the diversity of our client base, including regional dealers, banks, hedge funds, and traditional fixed income managers, and building a robust strategy to support the growth of the treasury desk and the firm. Mr. D’Annibale, former Head of North American Rates Trading at HSBC, brings over 25 years of sales and trading experience at large money banks and hedge funds. His experience also includes roles at Salomon Brothers, MKP Capital Management, LLC., and Citibank.
"I'm very excited to re-join Odeon to work with Evan and the team to build a larger presence in the US Government bond markets. Given the macro-economic conditions and market volatility, we see significant opportunities to grow our franchise and are accordingly adding further resources in trading and sales.”- Stefan D’Annibale
Evan Schwartzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Odeon said “With Stefan returning to our team, we continue our commitment to invest in businesses where we see outsized growth opportunities and the ability to serve our clients. Stefan will help drive our efforts and we believe our clients will appreciate the expertise and added value Odeon will provide in US rates markets.”
About Odeon Capital Group LLC
Odeon Capital Group LLC (Member FINRA, NFA, SIPC and MSRB) is an independent full-service broker dealer and investment banking firm providing advice and execution on fundamental value and catalyst-driven situations through sales & trading, research, and investment banking. Odeon is a full-service boutique broker/dealer to institutional clients and offers transparent, timely and complete services from origination through execution of experienced service that adds value in all market conditions. Odeon Capital Group LLC is headquartered in New York City. Visit www.odeoncap.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005745/en/
CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
Odeon Capital Group LLC
Francesca Morrone
Human Resources Director
212-230-5881
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Odeon Capital Group LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/02/2023 07:29 AM/DISC: 05/02/2023 07:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005745/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.