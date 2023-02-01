ODL Canada to Offer 11 Verre Select Doorglass Designs

ZEELAND, Mich--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
ODL, Inc., a leader in the building products industry with an emphasis in fenestration, will expand their Canadian product offering. ODL Canada will increase its selection of decorative and privacy doorglass to include eleven popular Verre Select designs, as of February 1 st, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005021/en/
Verre Select 'Whistler' doorglass design, offered through ODL Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
The designs include Verre Select Amadeus, Cadence, CBG, Endrick, Epic, Fragrance, Gabriella, Linea, Matheus, Tendance, and Whistler. They will be available through ODL Canada in all provinces except for Quebec, where Verre Select will continue to cover distribution. Customers may choose between Verre Select’s Urban and Executive PVC frames on these eleven designs.
“This is a mutual win for ODL and Verre Select,” said John Grilli, National Sales Manager of ODL Canada. “We’re pleased to provide our customers with a wider selection of contemporary designs that are very much in demand.”
ODL acquired Verre Select in early 2022, in a move to expand product offerings and serviceability across North America.
About ODL, Inc.
ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Nearly 80 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections, Kenyon’s Glass, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors, transom glass; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland, MI; Dallas, TX; Valdosta, GA; Reno, NV; Hagerstown, MD; Gallatin, TN; Grove City, OH; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary, Canada; Suzhou, China; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005021/en/
CONTACT: Rachel DenHartigh
616.953.5022
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER RETAIL OTHER MANUFACTURING SPECIALTY ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING RETAIL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: ODL, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/01/2023 07:30 AM/DISC: 02/01/2023 07:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005021/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.