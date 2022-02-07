ODL to Showcase Large Format Blink Blinds + Glass at IBS 2022

ZEELAND, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
ODL, Inc., a leader in the building products industry with an emphasis in fenestration, will introduce Large Format Blink ® Blinds + Glass available up to a vast 8’x8’ at the 2022 International Builders’ Show (Booth W4021, West Hall). With the new, oversized options, the popular Blink line, featuring durable blinds sandwiched between two panes of glass, will appeal to a wider audience of homeowners and architects designing residential or light commercial structures.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005105/en/
Large Format Blink® Blinds + Glass (Photo: Business Wire)
The new large format is designed for massive picture windows, large bath windows, and expansive sliding and multi-panel sliding patio doors. These Blink options are an ideal fit for designs maximizing natural light and outdoor views, yet also capable of shutting out the outside world and delivering complete privacy.
Key features include:
- Matching components in six colors
- Available in tempered or annealed glass
- Available in single- or dual-operator design
- Custom sizes of 8"-63" wide x 30"-90" tall
- 9 different Low-E coatings for to minimize the amount ultraviolet and infrared light that enters the home
- EasyGlide Operator raises, lowers, and tilts blinds with just slight movement, reducing operating effort by 30%
“Creation of Blink blinds at this scale required substantial investment in new designs, materials, and engineering,” said Dan Bennett, Senior Product Manager, Light and Privacy at ODL, Inc. “The resulting opportunities for these massive Blink products will satisfy a growing trend for applications that maximize views and natural light, while simultaneously providing absolute privacy.”
Large format Blink Blinds + Glass will be on display Feb. 8-10, 2022, at IBS in the ODL, Inc. booth, W4021. For more information about ODL’s Blink Blinds + Glass, visit: https://www.odl.com/blink
About ODL, Inc.
ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005105/en/
CONTACT: Devon Prince
360-567-7341
KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: ODL, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/07/2022 09:30 AM/DISC: 02/07/2022 09:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005105/en