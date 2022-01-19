NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC (“Odyssey”), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced the promotions of nine members of its investment team, effective January 1, 2022:
- Jennifer Rogg has been promoted to Managing Principal, Capital Raising and Investor Relations from Head of Investor Relations.
- Rob Denious has been promoted to Principal from Vice President.
- Paul Ampofo, Forest Beck, Zack Coleman, Jake Gillman, Kelly Radutzky and Matt Veneman have been promoted to Vice President from Senior Associate.
- Spencer Castillo and Sam Gallagher have been promoted to Senior Associate from Associate.
“We are proud to recognize the many accomplishments of these outstanding professionals with well-deserved promotions,” said Brian Kwait, Odyssey Chief Executive Officer. “Odyssey has long been committed to developing world-class talent and these promotions – and the fact that virtually our entire investment team has come up through the ranks of our firm – reflect the success of our apprenticeship model. The future growth of Odyssey will continue to be driven by our team-oriented culture and, following the many achievements of this past year, we look forward to building on our considerable momentum in 2022.”
Full bios of the professionals being promoted can be viewed at https://www.odysseyinvestment.com/Home/Team.
About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005326/en/
CONTACT: Media
Mark Semer / Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE
SOURCE: Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/19/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 01/19/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005326/en