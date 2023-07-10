Odyssey Logistics Names Maneet Singh as Chief Information Officer

DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leader in multimodal logistics solutions, announced today that Maneet Singh has joined the executive team as Chief Information Officer. Singh will be responsible for Odyssey’s technology and cybersecurity strategy, global IT operations and major IT transformation initiatives. He is based in Charlotte, NC.
“Maneet’s proven track record in building, transforming and scaling IT functions, combined with his experience leading global teams, makes him a perfect fit for Odyssey,” said Hans Stig Moller, CEO of Odyssey. “With Maneet as part of our executive team, we are well-positioned to further accelerate the delivery of innovative technology solutions that drive supply chain efficiencies, improve financial performance and elevate service levels for our valued customers.”
Singh brings over 20 years of experience in technology leadership roles. Most recently he served as CIO of Snap One, where he spearheaded the transformation of the company’s IT team, resulting in significant enhancements to project delivery and productivity. Singh’s previous leadership roles include positions at Delek USA, where he focused on risk management, partnerships and a major ERP implementation, and at XPO Logistics, where he played a pivotal role in the successful integration of post-M&A technology systems. Throughout his career, Singh has also held key technology leadership positions at Cap Gemini, Emerson Electric and Harris Communications.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the talented IT, security and global operations teams at Odyssey,” said Singh. “This is an exciting chapter for the Company, and I look forward to enhancing the technology capabilities of our already best-in-class IT operations, which will be instrumental in driving Odyssey’s technology initiatives, fueling business growth and improving the customer experience.”
Since 2003, Odyssey has provided high-value logistics services and technology solutions, and multi-modal transportation solutions for diverse customer supply chain requirements. For more information about Odyssey and its offerings, visit www.odysseylogistics.com.
About Odyssey Logistics (Odyssey)
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3B. Our portfolio of multimodal logistics services includes intermodal, rail, ground transportation, warehousing, LTL and LCL consolidation, managed services and consulting. Our adaptive approach to solving modern logistics challenges differentiates us in the markets we serve. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care ® partner company we consistently exceed customer expectations by integrating analytics, carrier relationships, specialized assets, sustainability strategies and deep international expertise. Our unique approach ensures that customer shipments keep moving at full speed, even in the face of ever-changing market headwinds. Our Cloverleaf ® program turns our deep commitment to sustainability into a growth engine for all stakeholders, including customers, carrier partners, consumers, investors and colleagues. Odyssey prioritizes community giving through its Project Outreach program and supports numerous charitable organizations, including Junior Achievement ®. For more information visit www.odysseylogistics.com.
