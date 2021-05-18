BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Two police officers successfully rescued a German Shepherd that had fallen into a 500-gallon septic tank as it was being serviced, police in New Hampshire said.
The 85-pound (38.5 kilogram) dog was about 6 feet (1.8 meters) down in the tank Monday, police in Bedford said. The officers and the homeowner used a catch pole to pull the dog to safety.
The dog was doing well, and was given a bath.
“We were just grateful to get the dog out and cleaned up,” Officer Michael Heikkila said.