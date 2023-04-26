FILE - Izmir Smajlaj, of Albania, during a qualifications round in the men's long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Two top track and field officials in Albania have been banned for falsifying an athlete’s result to help him qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The Athletics Integrity Unit says long jumper Izmir Smajlaj was cleared of being part of the conspiracy to falsely register a national record in May 2021.