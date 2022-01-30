BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating what they are calling the “untimely death" of an inmate at a state prison.
The initial investigation suggests that the inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin suffered a medical event on Saturday evening, and the death is not considered suspicious, according to a statement Sunday from the state Department of Corrections.
Prison staff responded after they were made aware of an unresponsive male in a housing unit. Life-saving measures were immediately started at the scene, including a response by the facility's medical team, and an ambulance was summoned, the statement said.
Emergency responders pronounced the inmate dead at 8:40 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. No additional information was released pending the completion of the autopsy and notification of family.