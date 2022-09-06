SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
PharmScript, a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, announced today the appointment of Mindy Ferris, RPh, EVP of Pharmacy Operations & Customer Success, to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy by Governor Mike DeWine.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is the state agency in Ohio responsible for administering and enforcing laws governing the practice of pharmacy and the legal distribution of drugs. The Board is made up of eight licensed pharmacists and one member of the public, appointed by the Governor for four-year terms.
"PharmScript is proud to see Mindy appointed to the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy," said Justin Craigie, Chief Operating Officer at PharmScript. "The Board is responsible for upholding the rules and regulations associated with being a pharmacist in Ohio, and Mindy's ethics, communication skills, and industry experience make her a natural fit for this position. We're excited to see Mindy included among a group of esteemed industry professionals."
Prior to joining PharmScript, Mindy was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Partners Pharmacy and was responsible for all day-to-day operations throughout the company. Ferris has more than 25 years of experience in pharmacy operations and is a registered pharmacist in multiple states, including Ohio, North Carolina, and Virginia.
"I'm thrilled to be appointed to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and support the important work of this organization," said Ferris. "Being born and raised in Ohio and getting appointed to the Board by Governor DeWine is an honor and an exciting chapter for my career."
To learn more about the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, visit https://www.pharmacy.ohio.gov/.
About PharmScript
As a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, PharmScript serves more than 900 facilities and 120,000 residents across the United States. Founded in 2009 with the goal of providing a seamless pharmacy experience, PharmScript is committed to helping providers deliver patient-centered care with high-quality service, accuracy, timeliness, and cost containment. For more information, please visit www.pharmscript.com.
