Montreal Canadiens (19-14-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-15-2, third in the North Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -123, Canadiens +100; over/under is 0
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Edmonton after the Oilers shut out Winnipeg 3-0. Mike Smith earned the victory in the net for Edmonton after collecting 26 saves.
The Oilers are 26-15-2 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.1.
The Canadiens are 19-14-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal is 19th in the NHL with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.
In their last meeting on April 5, Montreal won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-24 in 43 games this season. Darnell Nurse has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 21 total assists and has 23 points. Nicholas Suzuki has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.
Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).
Canadiens: None listed.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.