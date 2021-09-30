CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021--
Olay Body is introducing a new line of body lotions that provide the visible skin-transformation benefits women seek in their body care products. Now hitting shelves across the country is the new Olay Body Lotion Collection, which combines niacinamide in its proprietary Vitamin B3 Complex with prestige skincare ingredients – collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C – to hydrate and rejuvenate skin’s surface cells for visibly firmer, more radiant skin over time.
Crafted by Olay Skin Experts and backed by more than 65 years of skin science, the hydrating formulas in this new collection leave you with skin that feels softer and looks smoother – so you can step into your day feeling fearless in your skin. Featuring the ultimate skin improvement ingredient – Vitamin B3, also known as niacinamide – Olay’s new body lotions hydrate the skin, allowing it to hold on to water so it can become its own moisturizer.
With the launch of this new collection, consumers can now fully indulge from head to toe in prestige ingredients like niacinamide, collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid that are primarily found in facial skin care products. Women can trust that Olay has her covered when it comes to all of her skin care needs both in and out of the shower, with products and these sought-after ingredients available across the brand’s full range of offerings, including facial skin care, body wash, body lotion and hand washes.
“As we continue to elevate the body care category at Olay, our mission remains the same: to provide the skin benefits she seeks from the products in her body care, which includes body lotion,” said Selina Phillips, Senior Brand Director for Olay Body. “With the addition of this new collection to our body care line-up, we close the gap in her hydration needs, as well as her full skin regimen from top to bottom, so that she can feel confident in her skin.”
Olay Body partnered with entrepreneur and TV personality Adrienne Houghton to help introduce the new collection and highlight its hydrating benefits for fearless, busy women who need hydration on the go.
“I manage a busy schedule both on and off camera, so I make sure I’m using products that work hard for me and require minimal effort,” says Houghton. “I’m proud to partner once again with Olay Body and help introduce their new Body Lotion Collection. I love that it works to hydrate my skin from the moment I put it on so that I can conquer my day without worrying about how my skin looks or feels.”
Indulge in Olay’s new body lotion formulas, which hydrate to begin the process of increasing surface cell turnover. And forget about greasy residue! The new lotions absorb quickly, leaving long-lasting smooth skin. The collection includes the following products:
- Firming Body Lotion with Collagen – Hydrates the skin with plumping moisture to tighten skin and diminish fine lines for a visible transformation.
- Nourishing Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid – Visibly replenishes the skin, delivers deep moisture, and locks in nourishment for all-day hydration.
- Revitalizing Body Lotion with Vitamin C – Brightens dull skin with a boost of rejuvenating hydration for visible radiance.
“As a dermatologist, I tell my patients that it’s important to moisturize all year round, especially during the colder months when our skin is more prone to drying and flaking,” said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love. “With hydrating ingredients like niacinamide and petrolatum, I’ve found Olay’s new body lotion collection makes my skin look and feel better than lotions I’ve used that cost twice as much, and I look forward to recommending it to my patients.”
The collection is available at retailers nationwide in a 17 oz pump for at-home application and a 6 oz tube for on-the-go moisture. Click here for more information about the collection.
About Olay
Olay is a worldwide leader in skincare and has been trusted by women for over 65 years. Olay continues to hold to the philosophy it was founded on: to maintain a deep understanding of women's changing needs and offer products backed by superior science that meets those needs. Female consumers have come to expect this superior product performance from Olay, as it brings healthy looking, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news
