FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — A longtime advocate for the Old Man of the Mountain memorial site has been honored with his own park bench.
Dick Hamilton, head of White Mountain Attractions for 35 years and past president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, attended the dedication ceremony in Franconia Notch State Park at the memorial's Profile Plaza on Wednesday.
“We cannot thank you enough,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, who added that Hamilton was “always willing to step up and go the extra mile.”
The granite bench reads “Richard ‘Dick’ Hamilton: the Old Man’s best friend and the driving force behind the memorial," the Caledonian-Record reported.
The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003. The memorial project was completed last year.