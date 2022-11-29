CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Tamr announced today that Old Mutual is weeks away from deploying Tamr’s data mastering platform on AWS. Using Tamr to generate 360-degree customer views marks a major milestone in Old Mutual’s journey to adopt a modern approach to master data management (MDM).
By running Tamr on AWS to clean and curate customer data, Old Mutual, a premium African financial services group that offers financial solutions to retail and corporate customers in 14 countries, will generate golden records that help guide the creation of products to better meet clients’ needs.
As part of the move to a next-generation MDM strategy, Old Mutual will decommission its current, legacy rules-based MDM tool next month and start using Tamr’s data mastering platform, which integrates machine learning with human feedback to break down silos and deliver clean, accurate customer data.
“Understanding who our customers are and what products they use is the cornerstone for better serving them. By using Tamr’s data mastering platform on AWS, we’re able to quickly generate the datasets that form a full picture of our customers. With this knowledge, we’re able to identify additional ways to help them meet their financial goals,” said Johnson Idesoh, Chief Information Officer at Old Mutual.
Old Mutual decided to take a fresh approach to MDM after its rules-based MDM solution failed to scale to its volume and variety of data. Information technology (IT) workers spent more time managing the tool and cleaning data than developing products to better serve Old Mutual customers.
“Accurate data is key to figuring out how to develop services that retain your existing customers and attract new ones. We’re thrilled that Old Mutual will soon be running Tamr on AWS and unlocking the insights that help customers thrive financially. We’ve loved partnering with them and helping them start down the path of using a modern MDM platform,” said Andy Palmer, co-founder and CEO, Tamr.
Old Mutual, an existing AWS customer that will run Tamr in their Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance, wanted an MDM platform that compliments AWS’s technology. Tamr offers strong technical integrations with AWS and allows organizations to run Tamr in their AWS instance. Tamr also lets AWS customers feed AWS tools and services like Amazon Redshift and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) with trusted data to fully maximize their benefits as well as power downstream applications with quality data to drive business value.
“By running Tamr on AWS, organizations can quickly cleanse, consolidate, and categorize data from multiple – often siloed – operational systems, making it available to a broad set of analytics engines to drive relevant business outcomes. Like we’ve seen with Old Mutual, this capability is especially important to financial institutions that need trusted customer records to stay innovative and maintain a competitive edge,” said Terrence Naidoo, Sr. Manager Solutions Architecture at AWS.
In addition to Old Mutual, financial institutions like Transamerica and Western Union run Tamr on AWS to generate quality records on key data entities like customers. Tamr holds AWS Machine Learning and Data and Analytics competencies and is listed in AWS Marketplace.
To learn more about the benefits of using machine learning to clean data or see a Tamr demo, stop by booth 3727 at re:Invent, which runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Las Vegas, or visit tamr.com.
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent. For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit www.oldmutual.com.
About Tamr, Inc.
Tamr is a highly scalable next-generation data mastering platform that allows customers to use data product templates to consolidate messy source data into clean, curated, analytics-ready datasets. Organizations benefit from Tamr Mastering, the industry’s first suite of data product templates that combine human curation, patented machine learning, mastering rules and enrichment with first- and third-party data to accelerate business outcomes and deliver business-changing insights. Tamr’s cloud-native and SaaS solutions enable industry leaders such as Toyota, Western Union and GSK to get ahead and stay ahead in a rapidly changing competitor environment. Tamr’s work in the public sector includes the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Department of Homeland Security and various other federal and local government agencies.
Visit www.tamr.com and follow @Tamr_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information about Tamr, its partners and investors.
