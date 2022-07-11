Oldcastle APG Acquires Barrette Outdoor Living

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--
Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has acquired Barrette Outdoor Living, an industry-leading manufacturer of fencing, railing, outdoor accents and related products in North America. This acquisition will expand Oldcastle APG’s ability to offer retailers, dealers, contractors, and consumers a more diverse and comprehensive suite of durable and sustainable outdoor solutions.
Founded in 1975, Barrette Outdoor Living operates 10 manufacturing facilities and four distribution sites across the US and Canada. Over the past 45 years, Barrette has manufactured top-quality products with a reputation for exceptional flexibility, durability, and style. With its assorted range of offerings and established leadership in the outdoor living space, the acquisition of Barrette will bolster Oldcastle APG’s portfolio and expand opportunities for customers to access end-to-end architectural solutions.
“We are delighted to welcome Barrette Outdoor Living, along with its employees and loyal customer base, to Oldcastle APG,” said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. “We are excited to see how the integration of our operations and product offerings, which are often installed alongside each other, will solidify APG’s position as the leading provider of building products for the complete outdoor living experience.”
Barrette’s extensive variety of features, such as decorative fencing, screens and railing, complement Oldcastle APG’s signature product lines which include Belgard hardscapes, Sakrete packaged products, Techniseal polymeric sand, and PebbleTec pool finishes.
“We are thrilled to join the Oldcastle APG family, whose commitment to delivering high-quality products to customers aligns with ours,” said Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved thus far, and I believe Oldcastle APG will continue to grow our business from here.”
About Oldcastle APG
Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, and composite decking. Oldcastle APG’s brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Echelon masonry, Sakrete and Amerimix packaged products, Pebble Technology International pool finishes and MoistureShield composite decking. For more information visit oldcastleapg.com.
About CRH
CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.73,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH’s American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.
About Barrette Outdoor Living
As the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market, Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life, however they envision it. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer of vinyl, aluminum, steel and composite fencing and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products that are sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. With more than 100 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and industry-leading testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered — designed to be flexible, stylish and durable. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com.
