Olivia Jade’s return to “Dancing with the Stars” comes in lockstep with controversy.
The YouTuber — and daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — is one of the contestants on the reality dancing competition show, which returns for its 30th season Monday.
Her parents both did time behind bars for their roles in the college admissions scandal, in which they paid for Olivia Jade and her sister to attend the University of Southern California, falsely presenting them as candidates for the school’s rowing team.
“I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am,” Olivia Jade, 21, told reporters this month of her “DWTS” selection, according to People.
“I think about a few weeks ago, and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards. I’m super thankful for a second chance.”
However, social media users reacted with jokes and disdain about Olivia Jade’s inclusion on the show’s lineup.
“I can’t wait for Olivia Jade’s tearful waltz about how hard her life has been after she was a willing participant in a massive fraud,” wrote the Twitter user @RedHeadedScot.
The user @aaronroms, meanwhile, tweeted, “Really impressed that #DWTS was able snag Olympian gymnast Suni Lee AND Olympian rower Olivia Jade.”
“Olivia Jade is the reason I won’t watch,” the user @ColombianCris tweeted. “Her parents went to jail for bribing people to get her into college. I hope any $ she makes she donates to a scholarship.”
