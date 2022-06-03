SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 2a clinical trial of OLX101A, an investigational therapeutic program for the treatment of hypertrophic scar.
In October 2020, the Company received FDA clearance to advance the investigation of OLX10010 (compound name of OLX101A) and began enrolling patients for the Phase 2a clinical trial across five sites in the U.S. The study is conducted to determine the efficacy of OLX10010 in reducing the recurrence of hypertrophic scars after scar revision surgery.
A hypertrophic scar is a thick, wide, and raised scar that results from an overgrowth of collagen in the dermis. It is a common abnormal response during the wound healing process and occurs in 40% to 70% of patients following surgery. Effective treatments for these patients remain elusive to date. Specifically, there are no FDA-approved drugs that treat the root cause of hypertrophic scars, which leaves a high unmet medical need for the treatment. According to Grand View Research, the global market for hypertrophic and keloid scars is expected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2022 to USD 14.6 billion in 2030. 1
“We are delighted we have successfully completed the enrollment as it has been challenging recruiting patients due to the pandemic,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank the patients who enabled us to achieve this important milestone as well as the participating sites. With this great progress, we expect to see the first results from this important trial within this year.”
1 GRAND VIEW RESEARCH - Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Market Size By Scar Type (Hypertrophic Scars, Keloid Scars), By Product (Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030. Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Market Report, 2030 (grandviewresearch.com)
About OliX Pharmaceuticals
OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology.
Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005142/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Jiyoun Kim
OliX Pharmaceuticals PR
+82-2-3489-4801
KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY SURGERY HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/03/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005142/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.