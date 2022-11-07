SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that the Company has secured positive effects of OLX702A, an investigational GalNAc-asiRNA therapeutics for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), on liver fat content in a non-human primate NASH model.
According to the Company, the administration of OLX702A resulted in a significant reduction in liver fat content, measured by magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). Dose-dependent reductions in liver fat content up to 43% relative to baseline were observed after administration of OLX702A, with liver fat contents returning back to normal levels. No such effects were observed in the control group supporting further evaluation of OLX702A for this indication which presents as a major unmet medical need with no effective treatments available to date.
Aaron Hakim, M.D. affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, and member of the OliX Scientific Advisory Board said, "The OLX702A program is based on compelling human genetic evidence which suggests that knockdown of this target may reduce liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis and protect against liver-related mortality. These preclinical results in NASH non-human primates validate our human genetics-based approach to target selection at OliX Pharmaceuticals. Once these data are confirmed in human NASH patients, they will represent among the best MRI-PDFF reductions in the field."
Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX said, "Considering that OLX702A has shown excellent efficacy not only in small animal models such as rodents but also in non-human primate models that best resemble humans, we think we are one step closer to the achievement of successful development of new drugs in the future for this significantly ill patient population."
About OliX Pharmaceuticals
OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology.
