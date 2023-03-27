SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 27, 2023--
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial ( NCT05643118 ), evaluating OLX10212, an investigational RNAi therapeutic intended for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), including geographic atrophy (GA) and neovascular (nv) AMD.
According to a news release, OLX10212 targets inflammation pathways that play a key role in the development of GA and nvAMD. The Company will evaluate the safety and tolerability of OLX10212 administered by intravitreal injection in up to 60 patients with nvAMD in a Phase 1 clinical trial in a multi-center, single- and multi-dose, dose-escalation study in the US.
Demetrios Vavvas, MD, PhD., Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of OliX Pharmaceuticals, as well as Professor of Ophthalmology and Director, Retina Service at Harvard Medical School, said, “This is a landmark study of RNA interference-based gene silencing technology in AMD that targets a novel pathway. The Asymmetric siRNA technology of OLX10212 targets pathways upstream of VEGF and offers increased specificity over conventional siRNA having the additional benefit of impermanence over gene therapy. Through both its mechanism of action and novel target, OLX10212 aims to confer efficacy coupled with extended durability beyond simply blockade of VEGF, addressing key components shared between nvAMD and “dry” AMD to the benefit of our patients.”
Daniel Learned, MD, Principal Investigator and Ophthalmologist of California Retina Consultants which is one of the participating sites stated, “I and others at California Retina Consultants are excited to partner with OliX to help our patients see better. Although there are excellent treatments for wet AMD, they can often require monthly injections of medication. OliX has the potential to not only treat wet AMD, but also decrease the number of treatments needed. This will significantly impact the patient by reducing their overall treatment burden."
About OliX Pharmaceuticals
OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology.
Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005291/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Jiyoun Kim
OliX Pharmaceuticals
+82-2-3489-4801
KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL OPTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: OliX Pharmaceuticals
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/27/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/27/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005291/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.