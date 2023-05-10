SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that the Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DynamiCure Biotechnology for developing an RNA-based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics at the Korea-US Digital·BioHealth Business Forum recently held in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea and Korea Health Industry Development Institute hosted Korea-US Digital·BioHealth Business Forum on April 27 in Boston. OliX took part in the forum as it was selected as one of the five Korean companies to sign a collaboration agreement with a U.S. company. At the event, OliX inked an MOU with DynamiCure to agree on innovative technological collaboration for developing RNA-ADC therapeutics.
DynamiCure Biotechnology specializes in developing oncology drugs and autoimmune therapies with antibody technology. The company owns an anticancer pipeline, which is currently in the clinical stage, with a mechanism of targeting a receptor that affects the abnormal development of tumor vasculature.
Meanwhile, Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX Pharmaceuticals, was selected as one of the business delegation members and accompanied South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on his state visit to the U.S. While staying in the U.S., Dr. Lee participated in official occasions including the Korea-U.S. Advanced Industry Forum hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the official welcoming ceremony held by the U.S. government at the White House.
About OliX Pharmaceuticals
OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. Utilizing the Company’s proprietary asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA) technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases including hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and subretinal fibrosis. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.
