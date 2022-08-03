SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to develop OLX10212 for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
OLX10212 targets inflammation pathways that play a key role in the development of geographic atrophy (GA) and neovascular AMD. The primary objective of the upcoming phase 1 program is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of OLX10212 in patients with AMD.
Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX Pharmaceuticals, commented, “FDA approval of the IND for OLX10212 marks a significant milestone in expanding OliX’s commitment to the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Based on OLX10212’s encouraging preclinical data, we believe that OLX10212 holds promise to become a novel, safe, and efficient treatment option for patients with GA and neovascular AMD.”
With the FDA approval of the IND application for OLX10212, the Company has entered clinical trials for two investigational therapeutic programs in the U.S. In June 2022, the Company completed patient enrollment of the Phase 2a clinical trial of OLX10010, for the treatment of hypertrophic scarring.
About OliX Pharmaceuticals
OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases locally, such as hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and subretinal fibrosis. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.
