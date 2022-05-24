HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), America’s largest closeout retailer, raised more than $580,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign which ran from April 10 th through May 7 th. Funds raised will benefit 114 Feeding America member food banks in the communities Ollie’s serves.
“With inflation at an all-time high, we are proud to be continuing our partnership with Feeding America for a third year to help the communities we serve provide food for their families,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “With the help of our generous customers, we are able to support thousands of people in need across the 29 states we operate our business.”
“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, experience hunger in the U.S.,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Communities across the country are feeling the impact of rising food prices and many neighbors are turning to their local food banks for assistance. Feeding America is grateful to provide even more meals to neighbors in need thanks to our partnership with Ollie's.”
The $580,000 collected across the 438 participating Ollie's stores in 29 states will be donated to 114 member food banks across the communities we serve.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is America’s largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 442 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.
