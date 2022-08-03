HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), America’s largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, celebrates the grand opening of its 450th store in Overland Park, KS. Ollie’s plans to keep spreading bargains nationwide by opening 50-55 locations annually with an ultimate goal of 1,050 stores.
“As we celebrate Ollie’s 40 th anniversary this year, we are proud to hit another major milestone in our growth story with the opening of our 450 th store,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s. “We are grateful for our associates and customers, both old and new, who have helped us reach this point. Now, more than ever, we want to provide more communities with great brand name deals every day as we expand our footprint.”
Ollie’s brings roughly 50-60 new careers to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to store team leaders. Ollie’s employs over 10,000 associates across the company.
The Overland Park store is located at 11610 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66214, and the doors will open at 9:00 am Central time today.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is America’s largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices every day. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 450 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok to stay up to date on the latest deals and events. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.
