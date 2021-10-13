FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Shim Suk-hee of South Korea reacts after the ladies' 3000 meters short-track speedskating relay in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Two-time Olympic champion Shim has been cut from South Korea's short track speedskating team after a reported text message exchange that suggested she may have intentionally tripped a teammate during the 2018 Winter Games.