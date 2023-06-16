DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2023--
The "Oman Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oman data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% from 2022-2028.
Key Highlights
- The increasing demand for migration to cloud platforms by various sectors attracts local and global cloud service providers in the Oman data center market. For instance, Global Cloud Service operators such as AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google have a presence with local operators in Oman.
- In December 2022, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) in Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the launch of cloud service data centers in the country.
- Regarding 5G connectivity, telecom operators like Omantel, Ooredoo, Nokia, Ericsson, and Vodafone are working towards deploying 5G technology in the country.
- The government has launched its strategies, such as Vision 2040 and National Energy Strategy, which aim to generate around 30% of the electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.
- In August 2022, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, part of Oman Vision 2040, was involved in developing three smart cities in the country. The smart cities are expected to be developed in Salala, Nizwa, and Suhar in Oman.
Reasons to Buy
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Oman colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman
- The Oman data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The Oman data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Equinix, Ooredoo, Datamount, Cloud Acropolis, and Oman Data Park.
- The prominent growth potential of the industry has also attracted several new entrants; for instance, Gulf Data Hub is expanding its footprints across the Middle Eastern region, where the company also has two pipeline projects in Oman.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- DC Pro Engineering
- Direct Services
- Hill International
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Equinix
- Ooredoo
- Oman Data Park
- Datamount
- CloudAcropolis
New Entrants
- Gulf Data Hub
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How much is the Oman data center market investment expected to grow?
- What is the growth rate of the Oman data center market?
- How many data centers have been identified in Oman?
- What are the driving factors for the Oman data center market?
- Who are the key investors in the Oman data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$247 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$428 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Oman
Key Topics Covered:
1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 5+ Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center It Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space
1.5. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. Cities Covered
1.6.1. Muscat
1.6.2. Other Cities
1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Oman
2. Investment Opportunities in Oman
2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors in Oman
2.2. Investment Opportunities in Oman
2.3. Investment by Area
2.4. Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in Oman
3.1. Colocation Services Market in Oman
3.2. Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
6. Tier Standard Investment
6.1. Tier I & Ii
6.2. Tier Iii
6.3. Tier Iv
7. Key Market Participants
7.1. It Infrastructure Providers
7.2. Construction Contractors
7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
7.4. Data Center Investors
7.5. New Entrants
8. Appendix
