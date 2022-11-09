DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
The "Omega-3 Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global omega-3 market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.07%. The omega-3 market is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03%.
The omega 3 market consists of sales of omega 3 products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the sort of fatty acids that play an important role in the human body. Omega 3 is available in fatty fish, fish oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, linseed oil, and walnuts.
It provides a variety of health benefits like lower blood pressure, reduce triglycerides, slowing the event of plaque within the arteries, reducing the prospect of abnormal cardiac rhythm, reducing the likelihood of coronary failure and stroke, and lessening the possibility of sudden cardiac death in people with a heart condition.
North America was the largest region in the omega-3 market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the omega-3 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The omega-3 market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides omega-3 market statistics, including omega-3 industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a omega-3 market share, detailed omega-3 market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the omega-3 industry. This omega-3 market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
The growing demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements global will drive the Omega-3 market. Dietary supplements can assist manage various health issues and enhance general health. Certain dietary supplements, when used correctly, can help lower the risk of certain diseases. The individuals across the globe are increasing spending on immunity-boosting dietary supplements to counter against emerging viruses and keep them healthy against possible health-related difficulties.
For instance, in September 2019, the CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements indicated the highest dietary supplement consumption was by Americans, with 77% claiming to use them. According to the poll, the majority of both males and females aged 18 and above consume dietary supplements. Adults between the ages of 35 and 54 use the most dietary supplements of any age group, at 81%. Vitamins and minerals are still the most popular supplement category, with 76% of Americans using them in the last year.
Specialty supplements are the second most popular category (40%), followed by herbals and botanicals (39%), sports nutrition supplements (28%), and weight management supplements (17%). Therefore, increasing demand for immunity boosting dietary supplements is expected to boost demand for omega-3 products during the forecast period.
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the omega-3 market. Manufacturers operating in omega-3 market are focusing on utilizing advanced technologies to remove environmental pollutants, minimizing oxidation, and concentrating the omega-3 content in the final product to assure optimal delivery of the healthy parameters.
For instance, Sweden-based omega-3 maker, Smartfish has introduced manufacturing techniques that prevent the oxidation of oil and provide high-temperature resistance. In another instance, Enzymotec manufactures krill oil, K-REAL through Multi-Stage Oil (MSO) extraction technology, wherein K-REAL is clinically proven to be more efficient than fish oil that increases omega-3 levels in human blood.
In November 2020, Unilever, a UK-based leading multinational consumer goods company acquired SmartyPants Vitamins for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens the businesses in improving the health and wellbeing of consumers and empowers people to take charge of their health with solutions they can understand and trust. SmartyPants Vitamins is a US-based vitamin, mineral, and supplement manufacturing company with a focus on the well-being of children and adults.
The countries covered in the omega-3 market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
