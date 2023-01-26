HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005942/en/
David Griffin, Director, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations, at (410) 427-1705
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY NURSING FINANCE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES REIT
SOURCE: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/26/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 01/26/2023 04:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005942/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.