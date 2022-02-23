KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitalization rates are continuing to decline around the Kansas City area as case rates and death numbers drop. It's unclear if or when the next COVID-19 variant will emerge, but omicron appears to be on its way out. Here's the latest data.
As of Tuesday, the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases across the metro area is around 231 per day over seven days, according to data tracked by The Kansas City Star. That's lower than last week's average of 843, although the number is lowered by the reporting lag over the holiday weekend.
There have been approximately 4.4 deaths per day in the last week, which is lower than 12.4 per day the previous week. Last week's death count included numbers from a state of Missouri audit that added previously uncounted COVID-19 deaths to the state's totals. This week's numbers did not include an audit.
Local officials have reported 1,618 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the total number of cases in the Kansas City metro area up to 353,124 since the pandemic began. That's lower than the 5,903 cases recorded last week, which was lower than 6,983 the week before.
Thirty-one deaths were reported in the past week, bringing the local death total up to 3,990 since the pandemic began. That's lower than the 87 deaths recorded last week.
Recent data from the Mid-America Regional Council, or MARC, shows hospitalization rates declining in the Kansas City area over the last several weeks. This trend offers some welcome relief to local hospitals, which have been straining to meet patient needs amid staffing and supply shortages during the most recent pandemic wave.
"Just like those MARC numbers, our hospitalizations are continuing to go down," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, in a news briefing on Tuesday, Feb. 22. "Overall I think it is good news... as we've seen that decrease in cases we are also seeing that decrease in overall hospitalizations as well."
The University of Kansas Health System is treating 40 patients with active COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday, Feb. 22. Seven of these patients are in the ICU, with three on ventilators. That's lower than the 57 active cases the hospital was treating at this time last week.
