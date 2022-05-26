BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
OmniGuide Holdings (OGH) Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared RevoLix™ HTL a family of pulsed and continuous wave Thulium YAG lasers is the foundation of RevoLix Therapy for urology patients undergoing BPH and Stone Management procedures.
“ The FDA's clearance reflects our confidence in our unique RevoLix™ HTL therapy and our efforts into surgical laser innovation, setting new standards in patients' safety,” said Dr. Samir Lamrini Global Director R&D LISA Institute for Digital Surgery “We believe strongly in our patient first innovation mindset, setting a path forward for urology patients to receive therapy for both BPH and Stone Management.”
“RevoLix™ HTL innovative Thulium YAG Continuous Wave and Pulse modes allow complete surgical customization of the Therapy parameters providing the surgeon with full control and confidence to address any Urological clinical procedure,” said Giorgio Brusa Executive Vice President Global Marketing OmniGuide Holdings “Virtually no stone retropulsion and superior stone dusting compared to the gold standard Holmium YAG decreases OR time and may lead to improved patient outcomes. At the same time, patent pending HTL technology allows for stone clearance without overheating stone and urine medium.”
The FDA cleared Revolix™ HTL, LISA Laser GmbH a Division of OmniGuide Holdings Inc., through the 510(k) premarket clearance pathway. “With over 600 peer reviewed clinical articles and 31 years of surgical Thulium laser research and development experience, RevoLix™ and OmniGuide look forward to serving patients and their Urologist here in the United States,” said Carlos Acosta Global Director of RA QA OmniGuide Holdings. “With 2,500 lasers and over 200,000 patients per year treated globally by LISA Thulium technology , the RevoLix™ product family has demonstrated a long clinical history of patient safety and low patient complication rate.”
