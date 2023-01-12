CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents.
Empowering the firm during its next phase of growth, ON also promoted Vicky Wilkens to chief commercial officer and Greg Kleeh to chief operating officer. They join Conti, Mooney and chief training and development officer Caryn Avante on the executive leadership team.
“2022 represented a major period of expansion and growth for ON Partners, with demand for C-level and board executives across several sectors including life sciences, consumer, sustainability and clean tech, and private equity,” noted Mooney. “The executive shifts we’re making illustrate our commitment to building the most innovative and disruptive pure-play retained executive search firm in the industry.”
With more than 30 years in executive search, Mooney has completed over 500 board and senior executive search assignments for public and private companies across his consulting career. Prior to joining ON Partners, he consulted at Russell Reynolds Associates, Korn/Ferry International and Ray & Berndtson before starting his executive search firm, MPI Eden. Mooney is also the incoming chair of the national board of directors for the Arthritis Foundation, where he has served on the executive committee since 2014.
Conti has completed hundreds of C-level and board searches across a range of industries as co-founder and managing partner of ON Partners. Before establishing ON Partners in 2006, he served as a consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Intellectual Property group, where he developed expert witness opinions for cases litigated before various federal court districts. Previously, he practiced intellectual property litigation for one of the largest law firms in Chicago.
“After a strong 2022, we’ve built momentum going into the new year and the new leadership team has already been hard at work,” noted Conti. “We’re excited about expanding our work into growth markets and continuing to deliver a premiere executive search experience for our ON community, and we’ve never been better positioned to do that.”
With over 15 years of marketing & strategic experience for leading organizations such as IBM, The Weather Channel, Mizuno and Active, Wilkens joined ON Partners in 2019 as its first ever CMO. She has repositioned the firm and increased sales YoY. Wilkens is also an Executive Advisory Board Member of AMA Atlanta, an ATL Chapter Leader for UPWARD Women & Founding Member of the Women's Purpose Community. She was named a top 100 executive marketer by Alumni Spotlight in 2022.
Formerly ON’s CFO, Kleeh has been responsible for the internal financial, HR, IT and operational workings of ON Partners since 2013. Prior to joining ON, he was CFO of the Century Group, the YMCA of Youngstown and Mill Creek Companies. Previously, he held roles with The Kroger Co. and Coopers + Lybrand.
Awards and Accolades
As the firm grew it also was recognized in 2022 with prominent industry accolades and awards. For the ninth time, ON Partners was named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The firm was also ranked number 11 on the list of America's Top 49 Retained Executive Search firms from C-Suite CV Secure, Inc., a resume sharing and tracking technology company for C-Suite executives.
In addition, ON Partners was named once again to Hunt Scanlon’s CleanTech/Sustainability Top 25, HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65, Life Sciences & Healthcare Power 50 and Private Equity Recruiting Power 100 lists.
To find out more about ON’s experience, please visit https://onpartners.com/experience/.
About ON Partners
Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.
