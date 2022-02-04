DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 85+ pipeline drugs in Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy.
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Emerging Drugs
CG0070: CG Oncology
CG0070 is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy based on a modified common cold adenovirus backbone that contains a cancer-specific promoter and a GM-CSF transgene. CG0070, first replicates inside the tumor's cells causing tumor cell lysis and immunogenic cell death. Then, the rupture of the cancer cells can release tumor-derived antigens, along with GM-CSF, that can stimulate a systemic anti-tumor immune response that involves the body's own white blood cells.
CG0070 is in development for a variety of solid tumor types to be used alone or in combination with immune checkpoint modulators. The therapy is in clinical development for the treatment of Bladder cancer and preclinical studies for solid tumors. In advanced clinical studies, CG0070 has been shown to be a safe and efficacious agent in NMIBC following BCG failure.
ONCOS-102: Targovax
ONCOS-102 is a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus, which has been engineered to selectively infect cancer cells and activate the immune system to fight the cancer. ONCOS-102 is currently being tested in mesothelioma, melanoma and peritoneal malignancies and has shown promising clinical results both as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, and a checkpoint inhibitor. In February 2021, Targovax announced that ONCOS-102 has received Fast-Track designation in malignant pleural mesothelioma from the US FDA.
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.
Major Players working on Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy
There are approx. 45+ key companies which are developing the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy. The companies which have their Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, CG Oncology.
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy drugs.
Current Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy drugs?
- How many Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- CG Oncology
- Oncolytics Biotech
- Astellas Pharma
- DNAtrix
- Nouscom
- ImmVira Pharma
- Targovax
- Istari Oncology
- SillaJen Biotherapeutics
- Transgene
- Advantagene
- Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology
- PsiOxus Therapeutics
- VCN Biosciences
- Vyriad
- Oncolys Biopharma
- Replimune
- Oncorus
Key Products
- CG0070
- Pelareorep
- ASP-9801
- DNX 2440
- NOUS PEV
- T3011
- ONCOS-102
- PVS-RIPO
- Pexa-Vec
Research Programme: Oncolytic Vaccinia Virus Therapies
- rQNestin 34.5
- oHSV-2
- Enadenotucirev
- NG-348
- NG-350A
- NG-641
- NG-347
- NG-796A
- VCN-01
- Voyager-V1
- TG6002
- BT 001
- Tasadenoturev
- Suratadenoturev
- RP1
- OBP-702
- ONCR-177
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy: Overview
- Structure
- Mechanism of Action
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy - Analytical Perspective
In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Collaboration Deals
- Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
- Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
CG0070: CG Oncology
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Pelareorep: Oncolytics Biotech
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
ASP-9801: Astellas Pharma
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Research Programme: oncolytic vaccinia virus therapies - AstraZeneca/Transgene
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key Companies
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key Products
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Unmet Needs
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Market Drivers and Barriers
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Analyst Views
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key Companies
Appendix
