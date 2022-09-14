SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. today announced a presentation of data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of pegsitacianine at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC), occurring September 27 – October 1, 2022. The presentation will be given during the Cancer: Innovations in Molecular Imaging session.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title

 

Detection of Residual Peritoneal Metastases following Cytoreductive Surgery, Using the pH-sensitive Micellar Imaging Agent Pegsitacianine: An Interim Review of an Ongoing Phase 2 Study

Presenter

 

Patrick Wagner, MD, Department of Surgical Oncology, Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Date/Time:

 

Thursday, September 29, 3:12 - 3:22 PM EST 

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine is developing a new class of products that utilize principles of molecular cooperativity in their design to exploit pH as a biomarker to diagnose and treat cancer with high specificity. Our product candidates and interventions are designed to help patients across the continuum of cancer care and include solid tumor therapeutics, agents for real-time image guided surgery and a platform of immune-oncology therapeutics that activate and guide the body’s immune system to target cancer.

OncoNano’s lead development candidate is pegsitacianine, a novel fluorescent nanoprobe using the ON-BOARD platform, that is currently under study in Phase 2 clinical trials as a real-time surgical imaging agent for use in multiple cancer surgeries. ONM-501, OncoNano’s second development program, is a next generation STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) agonist that is advancing towards a first in human trial in the first half of 2023. Pegsitacianine and ONM-501 have been supported by grants received from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas. Learn more at www.OncoNano.com.

