OncoNano Medicine, Inc. today announced an oral presentation at The World Molecular Imaging Congress 2021 (WMIC) to be held virtually on October 6-9, 2021.
Full details of the presentation are listed below:
TITLE: Fluorescence Image Guided Surgical Resection of Solid Tumors Using the pH-Responsive Micellar Imaging Agent Pegsitacianine: A Summary of an Ongoing Phase 2 Study
PRESENTER: Dr. Jason Newman
DATE: October 8 th, 2021
TIME: 10:00 – 11:30 AM
LOCATION:Virtual
About OncoNano Medicine
OncoNano Medicine is developing a new class of products that utilize principles of molecular cooperativity in their design to exploit pH as a biomarker to diagnose and treat cancer with high specificity. Our product candidates and interventions are designed to help patients across the continuum of cancer care and include solid tumor therapeutics, agents for real-time image-guided surgery and a platform of immune-oncology therapeutics that activate and guide the body’s immune system to target cancer.
OncoNano’s lead development candidate is pegsitacianine, a novel fluorescent nanoprobe, that is currently under study in Phase 2 clinical trials as a real-time surgical imaging agent for use in multiple cancer surgeries. ONM-501, OncoNano’s second development program, is a next generation STING ( ST imulator of IN terferon G enes) agonist that is advancing towards a first in human trial in the first half of 2023. Pegsitacianine and ONM-501 have been supported by grants received from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas. Learn more at www.OncoNano.com.
