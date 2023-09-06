NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Presentation Details

Date/Time:

Monday, September 11, 2023, available on-line beginning at 7:00 AM ET
Speaker:Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO
Investor Access:Webcast Link
1X1 meetingsThe Onconova Management Team will be available for 1X1 meetings during the conference. Those interested in requesting a meeting should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

The presentation can be viewed here or on the “ Corporate Events and Presentations ” section of the Onconova website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company’s product candidates include proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 combination trial with the estrogen blocker, letrozole, in advanced endometrial cancer ( NCT05705505 ). Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib and letrozole in additional indications.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer ( NCT04263090 ), a Phase 2 program evaluating oral or IV rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC ( NCT03786237, NCT04177498 ), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma ( NCT05764395 ).

For more information, please visit  www.onconova.com.

Company Contact:

Mark Guerin

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

267-759-3680

ir@onconova.us

https://www.onconova.com/contact/

Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

