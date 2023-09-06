NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.
Presentation Details
|Date/Time:
|Monday, September 11, 2023, available on-line beginning at 7:00 AM ET
|Speaker:
|Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO
|Investor Access:
|Webcast Link
|1X1 meetings
|The Onconova Management Team will be available for 1X1 meetings during the conference. Those interested in requesting a meeting should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.
The presentation can be viewed here or on the “ Corporate Events and Presentations ” section of the Onconova website and will be archived for 90 days.
About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company’s product candidates include proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.
Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 combination trial with the estrogen blocker, letrozole, in advanced endometrial cancer ( NCT05705505 ). Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib and letrozole in additional indications.
Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer ( NCT04263090 ), a Phase 2 program evaluating oral or IV rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC ( NCT03786237, NCT04177498 ), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma ( NCT05764395 ).
For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.
Company Contact:
Mark Guerin
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
267-759-3680
https://www.onconova.com/contact/
Investor Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.