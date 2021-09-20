ONE Brands Introduces Limited-Edition Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Flavor

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE™, ONE PLANT® and ONE MINIS™ bars, today announced the release of its new ONE Marshmallow Hot Cocoa flavored bar. The latest in a series of limited-time seasonal flavors, ONE Marshmallow Hot Cocoa pours the flavor of everyone’s favorite warm holiday drink into a delicious and convenient bar.
Like all ONE bars, ONE Marshmallow Hot Cocoa flavored bars are made with delicious, gluten-free ingredients and provide the brand’s signature 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving. With its smooth and creamy texture and rich cocoa taste, you’ll want to grab one and cozy up for a snow day—regardless of the weather.
“We wanted to create another flavor like our seasonal (and extremely popular) Pumpkin Pie bar that people could really cozy up to during the holidays—and our Marshmallow Hot Cocoa bar has that same seasonal magic,” said Eric Clawson, ONE Chief Operating Officer. “This new limited variety delivers on the indulgent flavors of your favorite holiday drink, hot cocoa with marshmallows, but is guilt-free and convenient for any time of day.”
ONE Marshmallow Hot Cocoa bars are now available for limited time instore at Publix, Kroger, Vitamin Shoppe and Wegmans, as well as Circle K (in select regions) and other select convenience stores. ONE fans are encouraged to share the love on social media by using hashtag #ONEMarshmallowHotCocoa and tagging @one1brands.
For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.
About ONE Brands
ONE Brands knows that guilt-free indulgence is possible, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, crave-worthy flavors. Each ONE Bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 17 powerfully delicious ONE Bar flavors is available at Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT bars are available at Amazon and Whole Foods, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, and Sprouts stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.
