ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III Tickets and VIP Packages OnSale Monday,January 16

ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, today announced that tickets for the promotion’s U.S. on-ground debut, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, set for May 5 at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado, will go on sale on Monday, January 16, at 10:30 a.m. MT on AXS.
ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III features the highly anticipated World Championship trilogy bout between reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion and MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and former divisional king Adriano Moraes. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fans interested in purchasing exclusive presale tickets to the event can do so via the ONE Championship official website beginning Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. MT.
Stage Front VIP, the official VIP experience partner for ONE, will also offer fans an amplified experience through special VIP ticket packages available as a part of the presale and on-sale. Those packages can be purchased here.
Stage Front VIP packages will provide fans with unrivaled access to ONE through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, meet-and-greets with athletes, event collectibles, after-party access, and more.
ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III features the highly anticipated World Championship trilogy bout between reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion and MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and former divisional king Adriano Moraes. The event will broadcast live and free on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for all subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
Fans in other regions can visit watch.onefc.com or check their local listings for the global broadcast.
About ONE Championship™
ONE is the world’s largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 170 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, beIN SPORTS, Globo, ELEVEN Sports, Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, IB, NET TV, Vidio, Startimes, Mediapro, Thairath TV, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, and more.
