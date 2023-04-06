CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
Red Arts Capital, LLC (“Red Arts Capital”), a leading middle-market, sector-focused private equity investment firm and preferred investment partner for family-owned supply chain-related businesses, announced the expansion of its team with the addition of Abishai Pinto as Senior Associate and Mary Murphy as Operating Partner. The firm continues to invest in outside talent, as the Red Arts team recently landed CFO Vanessa D'Cunha from CapX Partners. Red Arts Capital had an incredibly active year in 2022, announcing five acquisitions and seven new hires. Through these strategic moves, the firm plans to continue expanding its operations and solidifying its position as a Private Equity firm leader in the Supply Chain and Logistics sector.
Ms. Murphy has nearly 25 years of experience in freight brokerage and third-party logistics. Before joining Red Arts Capital, she oversaw a top-performing sales and operations center that generated over $220 million in annual gross revenue at C.H. Robinson Worldwide. During her tenure, Mary was instrumental in implementing complex outsourcing solutions for high-profile clients and developed an account management career path that drove increased employee engagement and talent retention. She has also held senior roles at a number of other third-party logistics companies, including BlueGrace Logistics, and today serves as a board director for certain private companies.
"Red Arts Capital's commitment to diversity and their genuine approach to it drew me to the firm," said Murphy. "I was intrigued by Red Arts’ interesting work and commitment to diversity and growth. I'm excited to learn something outside of being an operator, expand my knowledge of private equity and private companies, and see these companies grow."
Prior to joining Red Arts, Pinto served as a Senior Associate at Capital Southwest Corporation, where he focused on private credit origination, structuring, and execution within the lower middle market. Before Capital Southwest, Abishai served as an Associate at Deerpath Capital Management, LP, focusing on private credit origination, structuring, and execution within the lower middle market. Abishai holds a BA and BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and is pursuing his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Pinto’s responsibilities at Red Arts Capital will include deal sourcing, investment execution, and portfolio support.
“I am looking forward to working with the team to continue the firm’s momentum,” said Pinto. “The firm’s disciplined investment philosophy, targeted industry focus, and deep relationships across the supply chain industry have proven very successful. I am confident that my experience and expertise will help Red Arts Capital continue to be a leader in the industry.
The firm has continued to grow steadily, hiring a diverse team led by Black co-founders and managing partners Chad Strader and Nick Antoine. The Chicago-based firm is also ~50% female, a statistic that is breaking the mold of the traditionally male-dominated private equity industry.
Red Arts Capital has made significant progress in team expansion and deal activity since the beginning of 2022.
About Red Arts Capital
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Red Arts Capital is a leading investment firm focused on supply chain and logistics-related businesses. Red Arts Capital seeks to partner with and invest in privately-owned, primarily family-owned, multi-generational businesses with solid business fundamentals and a strong track record and reputation. With sector expertise and a commitment to stewardship and excellence, Red Arts Capital’s approach earns the firm a trusted seat at the table with portfolio companies, investors, and partners. For more information, please visit www.redartscapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005186/en/
CONTACT: Media
Alyssa Lyles
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BUSINESS SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Red Arts Capital, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/06/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/06/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005186/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.