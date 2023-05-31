BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Blake Swearengin as National Casualty Practice Leader.
In his new role, Mr. Swearengin will lead One80’s casualty distribution strategy for key lines of business such as primary general liability, excess, and environmental coverages across a broad scope of industry classes. One80’s casualty practice provides best in class access to carriers throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company maintains longstanding relationships with leading markets and One80’s seasoned professionals offer a consultative approach to the industry’s most challenging risks in all 50 states.
Prior to this appointment, Mr. Swearengin served as Vice President, Casualty Broker at Amwins where he specialized in manufacturing, energy and environmental risks. He has been a leader in the insurance industry for over 17 years and is a graduate the University of Georgia where he majored in marketing.
“I have been impressed with the entrepreneurial and innovative culture at One80 Intermediaries,” said Blake Swearengin, National Casualty Practice Leader, One80 Intermediaries. “I am excited to work in partnership with the team to grow the robust book of business through both new relationships, and One80’s extensive retail brokerage network,” he continued.
“I am confident that under Blake’s leadership the One80 National Casualty Practice will thrive,” said Matthew F. Power, President, One80. “I have been impressed with Blake’s industry knowledge, broker and carrier relationships, and proven track record for meeting or exceeding performance targets,” he continued.
“Blake has an outstanding reputation throughout the industry and will be a great fit for our team-oriented sales process, as well as our consultative, solutions-based approach to risk. We look forward to driving continuous revenue growth under Blake’s leadership,” said Rick Grimes, National Wholesale Practice Leader, One80 Intermediaries.
About One80 Intermediaries
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com
