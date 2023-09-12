BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Enviant from Euclid Program Managers. Marsh, Berry & Company was the exclusive financial advisor to Enviant and terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Based in Houston, Texas, Enviant is focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive suite of environmental products and services to a range of commercial clients. Enviant provides environmental casualty, site pollution and contractor's pollution and professional insurance and has been part of the Euclid Program Managers group of MGA companies since 2016.
With a highly experienced team of experts, a technical approach to underwriting, and a comprehensive service profile, Enviant offers a unique approach to environmental insurance and risk management.
“One80 has historically offered insurance programs for oil and gas service providers, architects and engineers, and construction and design contractors. Coverages include general, professional, excess professional, pollution, contractor’s pollution, and excess liability,” said Matthew F. Power, President, One80 Intermediaries. “We are thrilled to add Enviant’s team of experts to One80’s robust environmental platform,” he continued.
“Enviant has very much enjoyed our collaboration with Euclid Program Managers,” said Kenneth Cornell, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries. “Our partnership has served as a foundation for lasting success,” he continued.
“A seamless delivery of integrated solutions is the central tenet of Enviant’s philosophy,” said Marilyn Hattier, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries. “We are confident that joining the One80 family will enable us to deliver market leading environmental solutions at scale,” she continued.
